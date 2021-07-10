TrueCar Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TRUE)

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 5,829 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,837% compared to the average volume of 301 call options.
In other news, EVP Jeff Swart sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 333,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,879.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Buce sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,604 shares of company stock worth $577,520 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in TrueCar by 584.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in TrueCar during the first quarter worth $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in TrueCar during the first quarter worth $52,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in TrueCar during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 251.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 15,331 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TrueCar stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. TrueCar has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.28. The company has a market cap of $555.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.17.
TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 29.72%. TrueCar’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TrueCar will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About TrueCar
TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.
