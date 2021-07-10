Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 96.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,426 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 491,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,349,000 after purchasing an additional 201,234 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Trustmark by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 113,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 53,653 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trustmark by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,041,000 after acquiring an additional 89,818 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Trustmark by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 21,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Trustmark in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

TRMK stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.59. Trustmark Co. has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $36.31.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.48 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 35.94%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

