Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $52.36

Shares of Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.36 and traded as low as $49.12. Tsingtao Brewery shares last traded at $49.12, with a volume of 808 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tsingtao Brewery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.40.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.5807 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSGTY)

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

