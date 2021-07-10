TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,161,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,701 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $16,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.64. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.80.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $526.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TTMI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

In other TTM Technologies news, COO Philip Titterton sold 6,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $97,845.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,857.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $38,111.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,445 shares in the company, valued at $394,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,577 shares of company stock worth $403,136. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

