Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Receives $132.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.00.
Several research firms have recently commented on TWST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.
In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $257,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,435,330.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total transaction of $35,798.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,903,060.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,890 shares of company stock worth $14,809,748. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ TWST traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,193. Twist Bioscience has a 1-year low of $49.83 and a 1-year high of $214.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.35 and a beta of 0.73.
Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Twist Bioscience
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
