Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Receives $132.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on TWST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $257,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,435,330.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total transaction of $35,798.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,903,060.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,890 shares of company stock worth $14,809,748. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,193. Twist Bioscience has a 1-year low of $49.83 and a 1-year high of $214.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.35 and a beta of 0.73.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

