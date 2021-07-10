Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the forty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.95.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Twitter from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $418,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $1,003,515.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,886 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,915 over the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $68.97 on Friday. Twitter has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.78.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Equities analysts predict that Twitter will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

