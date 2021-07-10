Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Receives $82.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.71.

TSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.2% in the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 135,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.2% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $73.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.11. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $55.61 and a 52 week high of $81.79.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

