Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Receives Hold Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their hold rating on shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $79.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TSN. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.71.

TSN stock opened at $73.55 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $55.61 and a 12 month high of $81.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.11. The stock has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Tyson Foods by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 34,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in Tyson Foods by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group grew its position in Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

