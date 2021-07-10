Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Receives Hold Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their hold rating on shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $79.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.35 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TSN. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.71.
TSN stock opened at $73.55 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $55.61 and a 12 month high of $81.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.11. The stock has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.84.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Tyson Foods by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 34,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in Tyson Foods by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group grew its position in Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.
