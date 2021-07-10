UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 855,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,920 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $10,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,246,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,748,000 after purchasing an additional 266,956 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,699,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,542,000 after purchasing an additional 348,646 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,061,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 4,498,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,769,000 after purchasing an additional 184,448 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,061,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,251,000 after buying an additional 468,356 shares during the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese acquired 3,700 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,327.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYCB stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $332.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NYCB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

