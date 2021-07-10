UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.14% of Euronet Worldwide worth $10,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $146.50 per share, with a total value of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,032,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $138.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -514.39 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.06 and a 52-week high of $167.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.43.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.78 million. Euronet Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. On average, analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EEFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet cut Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.27.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.