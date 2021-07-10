UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 11,297 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,297 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $11,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 13,650 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $540,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 22,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

NYSE:NUS opened at $56.39 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $42.76 and a one year high of $63.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.48.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $677.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.26 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

In related news, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,074,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,565,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James D. Thomas sold 10,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $637,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,117 shares of company stock valued at $2,951,631. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

