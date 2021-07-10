UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 6,575 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,226,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,575 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $12,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGRE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,734,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,161,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,589,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,354,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,287,000 after acquiring an additional 804,599 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,612,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after acquiring an additional 680,500 shares during the period. 53.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PGRE opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.46 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.68. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.64 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.17%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.61.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

