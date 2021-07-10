UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 7,958 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,958 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Starwood Property Trust worth $11,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 650,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 631.0% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 54,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,555,000 after acquiring an additional 36,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $26.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.66. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $27.00.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 45.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.67%.

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,014,220.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 929,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on STWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

