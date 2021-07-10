UBS Group AG Buys 30,247 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 158.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,365 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,247 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 32,272 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 81,483 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 425,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 153,348 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 19.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,264.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,771,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $199,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,217.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.11. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $26.12.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $549.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.80 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

