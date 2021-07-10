UBS Group AG Purchases 55,089 Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

UBS Group AG increased its position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 91.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 55,089 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Euronav were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EURN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Euronav by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Euronav in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

EURN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ING Group cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Euronav in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Euronav stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. Euronav NV has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.36.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). Euronav had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $92.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.56%.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

