UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 13.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MEG. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 2,082.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,208,000 after acquiring an additional 653,609 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,462,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,394,000 after acquiring an additional 545,897 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 4th quarter worth about $9,939,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 771,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,873,000 after acquiring an additional 296,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 4th quarter worth about $6,201,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 18,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,021,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $968,657.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,320.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,882 shares of company stock worth $2,018,883. 16.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MEG opened at $49.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $59.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $133.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.93 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MEG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.