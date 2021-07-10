UBS Group AG Sells 11,531 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,531 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 101,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $711.85 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.30.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $60.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In related news, Director Saedene K. Ota acquired 1,800 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,771.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

