UBS Group Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €52.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ALO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Alstom in a research report on Monday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alstom has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €50.67 ($59.61).

Shares of Alstom stock opened at €37.83 ($44.51) on Wednesday. Alstom has a 1-year low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 1-year high of €37.37 ($43.96). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €44.33.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

