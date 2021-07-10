UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SCBFY. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Chartered currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS SCBFY opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.77. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $15.05.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

