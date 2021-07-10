UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2021

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SCBFY. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Chartered currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS SCBFY opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.77. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $15.05.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.