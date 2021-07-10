Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,200 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been given a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.21% from the company’s previous close.

ULVR has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,524.17 ($59.11).

Shares of LON ULVR opened at GBX 4,295 ($56.11) on Thursday. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The stock has a market cap of £112.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,275.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

