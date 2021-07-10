Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Raised to $231.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $226.00 to $231.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $230.45.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $221.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $147.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $164.66 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 52.26%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.