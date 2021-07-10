United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Sidoti upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

UFCS stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $619.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.69. United Fire Group has a one year low of $18.83 and a one year high of $36.40.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.30 million. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Fire Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is -20.83%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UFCS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in United Fire Group by 8,590.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in United Fire Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Fire Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in United Fire Group during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in United Fire Group by 550.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.