United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Insurance Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company. It primarily offers homeowners and dwelling fire insurance policies, as well as provides flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program. From its headquarters in St. Petersburg, United’s team of dedicated employees manages a completely integrated insurance company, including sales, underwriting, policyholder service and claims. It principally markets its products through insurance agents. “

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Insurance from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

UIHC stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. United Insurance has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The company has a market cap of $213.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.40. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $158.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.93 million. Analysts anticipate that United Insurance will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UIHC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of United Insurance by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

