United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.29

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) announced an annual dividend on Friday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.2854 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14.

United Microelectronics has increased its dividend by 66.1% over the last three years.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Shares of United Microelectronics stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.24. United Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. United Microelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.40 to $7.30 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.30.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.