United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.550-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $27 billion-$27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.21 billion.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $36.29 on Friday. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $42.40. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.73.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNFI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.33.

In other news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $430,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $292,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,271 shares of company stock valued at $9,136,357. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

