Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,562 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,316,000 after purchasing an additional 37,979 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 26,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period.

VYM stock opened at $105.25 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $77.64 and a 52-week high of $108.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.94.

