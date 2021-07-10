Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,066,000 after acquiring an additional 279,042 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,528,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,307,000 after acquiring an additional 194,617 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,070,000 after acquiring an additional 152,482 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,266,000 after acquiring an additional 168,934 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,760,000 after acquiring an additional 242,056 shares during the period.

VB traded up $4.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,104. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.16 and a fifty-two week high of $228.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.55.

