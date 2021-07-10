Vanilla Network Market Capitalization Reaches $6.58 Million (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for about $10.00 or 0.00029316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $6.58 million and $14,876.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00045458 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00117543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00161341 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,137.14 or 1.00052662 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $320.04 or 0.00938001 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 823,327 coins and its circulating supply is 658,168 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

