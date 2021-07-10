Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.96% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Veeco Instruments Inc. is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of thin film process equipment, primarily sold to make electronic devices. Veeco’s process equipment solutions enable the manufacture of LEDs, power electronics, hard drives, MEMS and wireless chips. They are the market leader in MOCVD, MBE, Ion Beam and other advanced thin film process technologies. The Company’s portfolio of technology solutions focus on market areas, including Lighting, Display & Power Electronics; Advanced Packaging, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) & radio frequency (RF); Scientific & Industrial, and Data Storage. The Company’s System products include Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition Systems, Precision Surface Processing Systems, Ion Beam Etch and Deposition Systems, Molecular Beam Epitaxy Systems, and Other Deposition and Industrial Products. The Company’s original name Veeco stood for Vacuum Electronic Equipment Company. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $22.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -203.00 and a beta of 1.41. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.34.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.68 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $109,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 19.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 34.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 171,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 43,993 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 136.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 125,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 72,670 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

