VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Receives $1.98 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.98.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 48.6% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in VEON by 37.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in VEON by 31.6% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 37,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 9,072 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in VEON by 137.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in VEON by 8.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 17,387 shares during the period. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEON stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. VEON has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. VEON had a negative return on equity of 27.78% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that VEON will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

