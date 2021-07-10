Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veoneer, Inc. manufactures automotive safety products. The Company offers radar systems, brakes, driver monitoring equipment, restraint controls and driver assist software. Veoneer, Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VNE. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an underperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Veoneer to a sell rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.27.

Shares of VNE stock opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. Veoneer has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $30.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.46.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.07). Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 30.99% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Veoneer will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Veoneer by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Veoneer by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,083,000 after acquiring an additional 95,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Veoneer by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Veoneer by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Veoneer in the 4th quarter worth $321,000. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

