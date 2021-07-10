VeriCoin Price Tops $0.0398 on Major Exchanges (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0398 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $1,701.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,700.33 or 0.99875717 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00039595 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007304 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00010035 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00055464 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000911 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005889 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000114 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,835,679 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

