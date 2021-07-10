Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.230-$2.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $842.80 million-$877.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $861.68 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Verint Systems from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.88.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems stock opened at $43.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88. Verint Systems has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $52.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.59.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.10 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $161,910.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,700.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $110,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,726 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,331 shares of company stock worth $4,615,143 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.