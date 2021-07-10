Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam lessened its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,288,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,287,759,000 after purchasing an additional 228,438 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,883,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,263,000 after purchasing an additional 139,195 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,581,000 after acquiring an additional 77,376 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 460.0% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,151,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,165,000 after acquiring an additional 318,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Constantine Iordanou sold 3,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.99, for a total transaction of $610,713.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,777.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $1,000,771.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,858,824.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,954 shares of company stock valued at $8,059,937 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $181.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.61.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

