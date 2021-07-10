Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.91.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$5.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of TSE VET traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,495,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,852. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.07. The stock has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.35. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.84 and a 52 week high of C$11.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.66.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$368.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$316.81 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

