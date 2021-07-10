Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of VS stock opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.57. Versus Systems has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $14.90.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators.

