Vertcoin (VTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $255,672.00

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 9th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $30.92 million and $255,672.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001504 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,811.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,134.59 or 0.06313139 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.30 or 0.01470781 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.92 or 0.00396065 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.01 or 0.00147903 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.43 or 0.00628265 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.18 or 0.00408672 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.91 or 0.00330983 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 60,819,272 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

