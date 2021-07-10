VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share on Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CIZ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.29.
About VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
