VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of CEY opened at $24.19 on Friday. VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.60.

