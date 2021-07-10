VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

QQQN stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.97. 8,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,737. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $35.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.45.

