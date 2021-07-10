VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (CFA) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 9th

VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of CFA traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.17. 5,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,407. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.91. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $72.22.

VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

