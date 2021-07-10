VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSF traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.90. 6,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,620. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.88. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $37.71 and a 1 year high of $62.61.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
