VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSMV opened at $38.93 on Friday. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $30.51 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.96.

