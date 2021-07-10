Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WTS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,344,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,766,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,297,000 after buying an additional 221,776 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,515,000 after buying an additional 159,993 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 281.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,125,000 after buying an additional 121,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 20.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 613,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,870,000 after purchasing an additional 103,162 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $144.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.27 and a 1-year high of $147.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.72.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $413.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

In other news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 14,301 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,941,074.73. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,692 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,935.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Munish Nanda sold 7,883 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.85, for a total transaction of $1,070,905.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,515 shares of company stock worth $8,146,983 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

