Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $415,000 Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,482.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,011,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378,652 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,862,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,219,000 after purchasing an additional 268,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,679,000 after purchasing an additional 60,317 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 908,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,385,000 after purchasing an additional 335,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.86.

Shares of IBKR opened at $65.30 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.65.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $1,273,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,167,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,355,807.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 580,000 shares of company stock worth $39,957,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

