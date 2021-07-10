Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,614 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 127,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,473,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,492 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 45.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 11,164 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 117.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,918,000 after purchasing an additional 487,216 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,439,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,384,000 after acquiring an additional 84,257 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNT stock opened at $56.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.17. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $59.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.26%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.11.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

