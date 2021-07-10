Vident Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,066 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

CPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.70.

Shares of NYSE:CPG opened at $4.00 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $4.86. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 2.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $493.95 million during the quarter.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

