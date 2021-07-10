Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 20,502 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 83.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,502 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,990 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 316.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,277 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.74.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $104.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.37.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.