Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 281 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Graco by 503.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Graco during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 147.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Graco news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $1,486,833.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $393,720.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,397 shares of company stock worth $3,266,914. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGG opened at $77.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $47.42 and a one year high of $79.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.34.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 20.99%. Graco’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Graco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

