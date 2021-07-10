Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes $340,000 Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XPEV. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 216.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in XPeng in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in XPeng in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in XPeng in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in XPeng in the first quarter worth about $74,000. 21.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPEV opened at $39.92 on Friday. XPeng Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $74.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.59.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XPEV. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

